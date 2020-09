5150Joker said: They just listed the vram to match with the 2070/2080 Ti. I doubt the game will require all of that vram or even close to it. Click to expand...

That would make perfect sense if they released the specs a few weeks ago but they've known about the current cards for a while now. You would think Nvidia would have at least told them to put 10 gigs instead of 11 when releasing the specs now.