so many issues with ethernet and microsoft account in windows 11 h22

Anyone having this issue? I frickin can not connect to anything that is microsoft account. office, xbox update, one drive you name it. I have no idead what the issue is. this is second computer. Does it have issues with realtek LAN? Wifi works fine and as soon as I connect ethernet pretty much everything microsoft accounts will say "You will need internet for this" it doesn't look like you are connected to internet. 0x800704cfr error.
I really feel like just dumping everything PC right now and go to a mac because of this lmao for my main computer I do everything on. Not much a gamer anymore but damn.
