so many issues with ethernet and microsoft account in windows 11 h22

HeavensCloud said: Not the same issue, but I feel ya. Just built a pc for my parents, changing their office serial number from 365 to 2021 Pro Plus was nigh impossible. They have it locked so far into your MS account it's stupid. My son's PC had the no internet available crap happen and had to reinstall Windows. Try the Windows repair tool off USB maybe?

I thought it was ipv6 so I disabled it. It’s really weird. This is the stupid 3rd computer. I think this has to do with 23H2 update. I tried a mini pc that I returned becuase of this. Sold off my main rig, main rig was fine but I didn’t update that to h2 but didn’t need all that power anymore so I got the mini pc after, when I thought it might be issue with Ethernet on that I returned it lol. So I started using my sons computer which he hasn’t touched, HP omen works great with 5800x. It has the same Ethernet issue that I experienced on mini pc. Seems like lot of people have stupid Ethernet issues with the 23H2 update.I use WiFi shit works fine but I need Ethernet here. I am so close to just getting a stupid Mac mini to her work done Imao.