So lost with VLC and iOS

I have no idea what I am doing.

I've had VLC for ages, and an iPhone since they first came out. I used to be able to highlight VLC as an app in iTunes and add files. When iTunes switched to "Music" it completely lost me.

How do I add files to specific apps now?

I really am that lost. Please help, and ridicule, but please help too.
 
