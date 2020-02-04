So lost with VLC and iOS

I have no idea what I am doing.
I've had VLC for ages, and an iPhone since they first came out. I used to be able to highlight VLC as an app in iTunes and add files. When iTunes switched to "Music" it completely lost me.
How do I add files to specific apps now?
I really am that lost. Please help, and ridicule, but please help too.
I've had VLC for ages, and an iPhone since they first came out. I used to be able to highlight VLC as an app in iTunes and add files. When iTunes switched to "Music" it completely lost me.
How do I add files to specific apps now?
I really am that lost. Please help, and ridicule, but please help too.