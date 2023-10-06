So it's been a minute I know but over the summer? I joined Team Red!

Hi all. It's been a while I know. I've been quite busy with life and all. Over the summer during Amazon Prime Day (which for some products stretched into Prime Week really) I took advantage of 2 AMD tech deals. We'll get to the 2nd one later as I just want to focus on the GPU. Being tired of nVIDIA over the RTX 3000 series (to a degree with nVIDIA dipping their toe in the water for this) and then the RTX 4000 series (where they dove in head first) establishing what I call "The nVIDIA Premium" (think Apple, "The Apple Premium" and their iDevices only with GPUs this time) and the fact my RTX 3080 was about to turn 3 years old? I took the leap and for the same price I got my GeForce RTX 3080? I purchased a Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU. I've been able to get some game action in and so far? It's been great. I'm not using ray tracing for any games I'm playing (even if it supports it) but the framerates I'm getting are worth the sacrifice of no ray tracing. Everything is going well so far and with FSR 3 launching and growing in support? I can't wait to see what my 7900 XT can do going forward. Thanks.