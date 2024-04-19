So is it true you can plug SATA drives into SAS connectors?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Many of the newer LSI controllers do support trim etc. but yes the more common older chipsets do not and that really isn’t mentioned enough. A ssd will work for those but won’t perform too well and likely would die prematurely.To add to this, just re LSI HBAs (not SAS use per se), SSD TRIM isn't supported on them if the drive lacks support for DRAT/RZAT. (That's a lot of acronyms I know ). Only mentioning since it doesn't get enough coverage imo.
This is problematic for most consumer SSDs (which lack that) since they won't properly delete files off the drive otherwise. There are some exceptions among consumer drives though like Samsung 860 EVO (and onward) which support DRAT/RZAT.
One other gotcha seems to be if using UnRaid, since certain LSI firmware (P20) and UnRaid driver combos fail to apply TRIM even if they're DRAT/RZAT compatible (see here). Users there had to downgrade the LSI firmware to get it to work with the latest drivers (see some summaries on page 4).
Was looking at something like this to get away from my proprietary NAS software. But I do not think that this is even an actual PC.
Well, it really depends on which disk shelf and which filer you are talking about as to whether they would be compatible (more from a licensing standpoint than a PHY.)I could easily be wrong, but I'd assume a Netapp Disk Shelf is going to work with a Netapp Filer and that's it. If you want that many disks, I'd look for something supermicro, maybe hp/dell. They do make some with just a backplane and no server board, so don't buy that unless that's what you want.
that's not a PC it's just an expander, if you attach that to a computer via a SAS cable it basically just takes the 4 SAS lanes from your controller and turns them into 24...
So I could build a PC, plug this device in via an SAS cable, (assume I need an SAS controller card in the PC), and my machine would see all 24 drives? Or am I over simplifying it?
I use those exact shelves with my lenovo servers... pop in a dell perc h830 card, attach the shelf via a SFF-8644 to QSFP(SFF-8436) cable, works great... you can attach 2 shelves per card, you can in theory daisy chain shelves but I haven't tried it
Yes that's essentially how it works. You'd need the hba card with the appropriate port and connector. There is a detailed post on this thread that talks about the connector types. You'd buy a card based on the connectivity you'd need. Also you'd need said card to be flashed into IT mode instead of raid.