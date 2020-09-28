So is 3080/3090 stock not being shipped until problem is resolved?

I have been actively keeping an eye on my regular shopping sites as well as NowInStock, and I haven't seen any stock updates for either the 3080 nor the 3090 since the 25th. Even then, most of it was the 3090 which was released just the day prior and the 3080 only showed it for one particular model.



Could it be possible with this whole stability issue that has cropped up on certain cards, that all available stock is temporarily being withheld until they, either the AIBs or Nvidia, can figure out a solution to the issue?



Are we just dealing with really low stock on everything?



Or did the added security checks that some sites are enforcing making it difficult for sites like NowInStock to get an accurate read on what is available?