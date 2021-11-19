So in my never ending quest to find good virtual surround for headphones I have a new favorite.

Redscape Audio. This one is seriously good. It isn't perfect, I still prefer my speakers slightly... but to be fair I have Genelec speakers, which are about as good as they get. It is competent software, sets up a virtual speaker device that hangs around, even if the software is shut down (so apps don't freak out) that'll work with WASAPI (shared or exclusive) apps, DirectSound, MME, etc. It also can be switched to ASIO mode. It then outputs to the sound device of your choice via ASIO or WASAPI. Its room virtualization is very good, some of the most convincing I've heard and it is nice an adjustable. You can control how live the room is, where the virtual speakers are located, etc.
What makes it the top though is head tracking. Like Waves NX is has a headtracker you can get that that is what it takes to go from good to great. Virtualization without headtracking always sounds wrong because it sounds like you've bolted the speakers to hour head and they move with you. The headtracker is wired, which does mean you have another wire to run but it also means it updates a lot faster than Nx, which gives it a more convincing result. On top of all that, it has a PEQ built in so you can adjust for your headphones' response if you don't have an outboard EQ.
Also works great in Windows 11, some of the ones I've tried have been abandoned and don't work in modern OSes.
I'm real pleased. Not perfect but the best I've yet personally tried. Not too expensive either. $40 for the software, $100 for the software and headtracker. Worth giving a look at if you want good surround but can't always blast your speakers .
