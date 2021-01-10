So if your a normal user and hate GPU mining,get over it.Try this

gerardfraser
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2009
- Messages
- 1,113
Go do some mining and get a free GPU down the road. Use online PC gaming service and any GPU miner and start earning some cash for your next GPU and you can still play some PC games.
Took a quick video mining with Nicehash and playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Gforce now.
Still getting 80Mh's - 90Mh's while running the game. Normal is 95Mh's-100Mh's .
Using shadowplay with performance overlay on drops hash rate to 60Mh's -65Mhs.
RTX 3080 GPU set to 70% power limit
-500 Core
+1000 Memory
