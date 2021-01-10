So if your a normal user and hate GPU mining,get over it.Try this

gerardfraser

gerardfraser

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 23, 2009
Messages
1,113
Go do some mining and get a free GPU down the road. Use online PC gaming service and any GPU miner and start earning some cash for your next GPU and you can still play some PC games.

Took a quick video mining with Nicehash and playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Gforce now.
Still getting 80Mh's - 90Mh's while running the game. Normal is 95Mh's-100Mh's .

Using shadowplay with performance overlay on drops hash rate to 60Mh's -65Mhs.

RTX 3080 GPU set to 70% power limit
-500 Core
+1000 Memory

 
Last edited:
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
27,462
The irony is that if everyone would mine on their GPUs, the hash rate would increase, the payout would decrease, and the miners would close up shop because there would be less profits.
 
L

LukeTbk

Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
818
gerardfraser said:
I am sure there are a million things you can do. Shall I list them all.
Click to expand...
There was an implicit question in the comment, is there any possible advantage/reason to do this if you own say a Laptop or any other computer ? Why would someone specially get over mining, if they learn that if they mine with their GPU they can do something that require virtually no GPU processing outside a bit of decoding on their pc at the same time, that seem like to say, watch Netflix series/youtube on your computer while it mine. Or is it ? And did you remove gaming streaming service cost from the mining profit ?
 
gerardfraser

gerardfraser

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 23, 2009
Messages
1,113
kirbyrj said:
The irony is that if everyone would mine on their GPUs, the hash rate would increase, the payout would decrease, and the miners would close up shop because there would be less profits.
Click to expand...
This is true.
Every couple years I make a post on this crap ,just to let people know that they can get free stuff.
 
G

greyboxer

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2017
Messages
272
re: mining - seems like anyone can use nicehash, right?

I mined for one winter on my 1080ti and made a few hundred bucks. barely any effect on my electric bill.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top