So if video card prices stay elevated for years, then what happens?

There are plenty of ways that companies can collude on prices, without being obvious about it. What if NVidia and AMD decide that they like the current profit margins and effectively collude to keep prices high, even after the chip shortages are history and mining is no longer a "thing?" Then what?
I know that I'll keep my current 3060 Ti, which I use for photo-type applications, running a lot longer.
