So if video card prices stay elevated for years, then what happens?

philb2

May 26, 2021
There are plenty of ways that companies can collude on prices, without being obvious about it. What if NVidia and AMD decide that they like the current profit margins and effectively collude to keep prices high, even after the chip shortages are history and mining is no longer a "thing?" Then what?

I know that I'll keep my current 3060 Ti, which I use for photo-type applications, running a lot longer.
 
LukeTbk

Sep 10, 2020
philb2 said:
Then what?
In that scenario people can easily enter a bestbuy and buy the new Playstation or Xbox revision from a pile of them that just released but video card stay this current price ?

I think that option would become way more popular for gamers than current priced video card and Intel video card become a giant success if the drivers achieve to be mediocre and a good price.
 
GoldenTiger

Dec 2, 2004
Assuming consoles stayed elevated and hard to find too, then you'd have to learn to live with.... Medium settings *gasp*!
 
