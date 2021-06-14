So I upgraded to my Ryzen 7 5800X CPU today. However; I think there's been a tech casualty (memory and motherboard related)...

R

RareAir23

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 25, 2006
Messages
275
Hi all. So at long last, I upgraded my Ryzen 5800X CPU today. It did have some events (like dropping the CPU into the case [don't worry, he properly repaired all the pins that were bent]). We did one into one rather annoying issue: when booting the machine with the new CPU, the machine will not boot with both my memory sticks from my kit (G. Skill Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4-3600 AMD Ryzen ready kit). Anytime I boot with both sticks I get this Q-Code from my Crosshair VIII Hero: 0d. The manual tells me it means "Reserved for future AMI SEC error codes". My friend and I went through some troubleshooting involving the memory (we also cleared the CMOS battery as well). After my friend left I got the machine to POST and boot with only 1 stick. From my own troubleshooting after the CMOS clearing, there are 2 DIMM slots on the motherboard meant for dual channel (2 sticks): 2A and 2B. Doing tests with my memory I determined that I might have a dead DIMM slot. Either stick individually running on slot 2B will not boot the machine. Just gives a 0d error message. Running either stick on 2A does allow a boot. Dual channel won't boot either because of slot 2B. Gives 0d Q-Code error. What do you all think? Write back with your thoughts, advice and answers. Much appreciated. Thanks and until next time I am out!
 
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
2,041
LIKELY (but of course, difficult to 100% diagnose), it's a dead DIMM slot or the CPU pin responsible for DIMMs have been damaged.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,009
mda said:
LIKELY (but of course, difficult to 100% diagnose), it's a dead DIMM slot or the CPU pin responsible for DIMMs have been damaged.
Click to expand...
This. Either is a likely scenario, but CPU damage seems to be the more plausible answer if you knew you dropped the cpu and bent pins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top