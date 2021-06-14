So I upgraded to my Ryzen 7 5800X CPU today. However; I think there's been a tech casualty (memory and motherboard related)...

Hi all. So at long last, I upgraded my Ryzen 5800X CPU today. It did have some events (like dropping the CPU into the case [don't worry, he properly repaired all the pins that were bent]). We did one into one rather annoying issue: when booting the machine with the new CPU, the machine will not boot with both my memory sticks from my kit (G. Skill Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4-3600 AMD Ryzen ready kit). Anytime I boot with both sticks I get this Q-Code from my Crosshair VIII Hero: 0d. The manual tells me it means "Reserved for future AMI SEC error codes". My friend and I went through some troubleshooting involving the memory (we also cleared the CMOS battery as well). After my friend left I got the machine to POST and boot with only 1 stick. From my own troubleshooting after the CMOS clearing, there are 2 DIMM slots on the motherboard meant for dual channel (2 sticks): 2A and 2B. Doing tests with my memory I determined that I might have a dead DIMM slot. Either stick individually running on slot 2B will not boot the machine. Just gives a 0d error message. Running either stick on 2A does allow a boot. Dual channel won't boot either because of slot 2B. Gives 0d Q-Code error. What do you all think? Write back with your thoughts, advice and answers. Much appreciated. Thanks and until next time I am out!