So I saw this on sale at Newegg and might think about jumping on it

Hi all. So in browsing the Black Friday Deals at Newegg I discovered that amongst their deals they have an LG 27" Ultragear 27GP850-B on sale for $299.99 which for the research I've done on it today...is nearly a steal. Now, I'm currently using an Aorus 27" FI27Q-P monitor which has served me alright it's an older monitor and LG's feature set appears to be a bit better to me. So I first ask the owners of either of these monitors (or similar ones from LG or Gigabyte Aorus), is the price of this monitor worth the jump to you? If you're wondering why I don't go bigger than 27"? It is because based on where my rig is situated at the desk in my room? 27" is the sweet spot in size for the space available. Thanks in advance for your thoughts and advice and until next time I am out!