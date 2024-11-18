So I got the Anbernic 406V

I just got this last week and here are my limited thoughts



I own every game that I have discussed here



1. It will do Wii games. This I have tried and seems to work OK out of the box with some running a tad bit slow at default settings. switching to high mode resolves this for the most part. I tried

Paper Mario the 1K door

Mario Kart 8

Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess



2. GameCube emulation is outstanding except for one thing, No analog trigger so Games like Super Mario Sunshine can be difficult in some places. Luigi's Mansion has some lighting issues with the flash light and texture issues with the vacuum cleaner. Mario Kart runs as thought it was dark outside



3. This thing can run SOME Wii U games, hopefully though emulator updates it will get better

Super Mario Bros U runs slowly whole Bayonetta runs great



I have not tried any PS2 games that I own yet, but I suspect they will run just fine with same analog trigger issues



This thing is easy to use and operate and the screen while not the absolute best, it is very good