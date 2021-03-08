So I got a new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU. Want to know if this air cooler will be enough to keep it cool

Hi all. So in the last 3-4 days I purchased an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU from Newegg. I am planning on installing this into my system during the spring. Before I got this CPU, I picked up this air cooler from Enermax: the Enermax ETS-T50 AXE RGB air cooler. Listed at Newegg here: https://www.newegg.com/enermax-ets-...k-argb/p/N82E16835214102?Item=N82E16835214102. I plan on leaving the CPU stock with no OC but I do plan on running my DDR4-3600 RAM from G.Skill on its DOCP setting. Will the air cooler I mentioned be enough to properly cool this CPU? Or should I get a stronger air cooler than this? Thanks in advance for your answers and advice. Out!