So I got a Jieshou RTX 3070 Ti (Mobile) desktop card for a great price, and it's awesome!

I wanted to upgrade my mini-iTX build that had an old GTX 1080 with a cheap Huananzhi B660M-ITX and a cheap i5-13600T. The Jieshou RTX 3070 TiM is able to get a stable 200 Core Clock overclock, where the highest boost clock ends up being 1980MHz. It basically performs a little better than a stock RTX 3070, but slightly less than an overclocked RTX 3070 (so, about the same as a stock RTX 5060 Ti and a stock RX 9060 XT at 1440P). However, it's power consumption is on par with a RTX 4060. I haven't seen the Board Power Draw go over 115.7 Watts during load, and the temps never got higher than 46.8C.

There are two downsides, though:
1. It needs modified drivers. Currently, it needs FrankenDrivers, and the latest couple versions of drivers are through a paywall. But, I got the latest free one and reverse engineered it with the latest 581.57 NVIDIA drivers, and voila! Instead of FrankenDrivers, I have my own ElCapitanDrivers! It's actually a pretty simple process. If anyone wants to know how, I can write a tutorial.
2. The fan speed isn't PWM, and seems to run at 100%. It's not too bad, as it's not super loud, but definitely noticeable. I'm working on figuring something out.

I'll show pictures later of the card later. When I received it, one of the edge connectors was bad, so I had to fix it. The graphics card was also caked with dust, so I took everything off to clean it, as well as putting in new TIM (Noctua NT-H2). It could use new thermal pads, too, so I'll have to get to that later.

This is Cyberpunk 2077:
2025-10-23_23-37-30.png

2025-10-23_23-00-06.png

2025-10-23_23-04-11.png

2025-10-23_23-08-06.png
 
