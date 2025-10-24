So I got a Jieshou RTX 3070 Ti (Mobile) desktop card for a great price, and it's awesome! And also a RTX 3080M 8GB

El_Capitan
I wanted to upgrade my mini-iTX build that had an old GTX 1080 with a cheap Huananzhi B660M-ITX and a cheap i5-13600T. The Jieshou RTX 3070 TiM is able to get a stable 200 Core Clock overclock, where the highest boost clock ends up being 1980MHz. It basically performs a little better than a stock RTX 3070, but slightly less than an overclocked RTX 3070 (so, about the same as a stock RTX 5060 Ti and a stock RX 9060 XT at 1440P). However, it's power consumption is on par with a RTX 4060. I haven't seen the Board Power Draw go over 115.7 Watts during load, and the temps never got higher than 73C (edited).
There are two downsides, though:
1. It needs modified drivers. Currently, it needs FrankenDrivers, and the latest couple versions of drivers are through a paywall. But, I got the latest free one and reverse engineered it with the latest 581.57 NVIDIA drivers, and voila! Instead of FrankenDrivers, I have my own ElCapitanDrivers! It's actually a pretty simple process. I wrote a How-to post here: https://hardforum.com/threads/how-to-create-your-own-nvidia-frankendrivers-for-windows.2044347/
2. The fan speed isn't PWM, and seems to run at 100%. It's not too bad, as it's not super loud, but definitely noticeable. To work around this problem, I got this: CRJ Micro 4-Pin GPU Fan Header Adapter Cable - 12-inch (30cm), Black Sleeved - Male Micro PH (2.0mm) 4-Pin PWM Fan Header Adapter for Graphics Card Fans and Pumps. I have it attached to my fan controller, but you could also attach it to the motherboard's PWM controller as well.
I'll show pictures later of the card later. When I received it, one of the edge connectors was bad, so I had to fix it. The graphics card was also caked with dust, so I took everything off to clean it, as well as putting in new TIM (Noctua NT-H2). It could use new thermal pads, too, so I'll have to get to that later.
This is Cyberpunk 2077:
Here are some pics when it arrived.
This is how dirty it was:
This is with it cleaned up a bit in my mini-iTX build: I have to do some tidying up now that the 3-fan GTX 1080 isn't covering up the additional space.
I'll post newer pics when my new thermal pads arrive to replace the dirty ones.
UPDATE:
Comparing the size to a RTX 4060.
Close-up of the GPU.
I put my new Arctic TP-3 thermal pads on (150mm + 100mm). I felt like the thermal pads on there originally were slightly too thick. More Noctua NT-H2! (which I eventually replaced with ID-COOLING's Frost X45).
Looks like 150mm + 100mm fits. I'm assuming the original thermal pad size was 300mm.
I ultimately decided to put it on my mini-PC's Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 dock, rather than having a larger card sitting on there.
Final thoughts (Updated):
For some odd reason, it kept randomly freezing and crashing where I had to do a hard reset when using it in my Mini-ITX setup that had the Huananzhi B660M-ITX and i5-13600T. It didn't matter what driver I used, and I spent hours trying to isolate it. It might freeze/crash immediately, or in 10 minutes, or in 30 minutes with no minidump being output. In the end, I just put it back in my Mini-PC's eGPU dock, and it just works there with the latest drivers. No freezing or crashing. I also put it in my HTPC that has a Gigabyte B760M C that has an i5-14400KF, and it works fine there.
I then took the RTX 4060 that was in the HTPC and put it in my Mini-ITX setup, and I have the same freezes and crashes. Diving deep into the problem, I noticed a LOT of WHEA Event ID 17 warnings. I found one solution was setting the PCIE lane to GEN3, and that got rid of the WHEA warnings, as well as the freezes and crashes. The same issue occurred in Gigabyte Z690I motherboards where WHEA Event ID 17 warnings eventually caused the freezes and crashes. Lame, but the performance loss is minimal, and would happen with any GEN4 or GEN5 card, anyways.
In conclusion, for a card that matches a RX 9060 XT 8GB and a RTX 5060 8GB for half the price, but at around 115W during load, I would definitely recommend it to anyone if they're capable of modifying NVIDIA drivers on their own.
I also decided on getting the RTX 3080M 8GB. It's slightly larger, performs up to 7% faster, but only gets up to a 110 Core Clock overclock (Boosting up to 1890 MHz). However, what's interesting is that it only gets 83.1W during load, which is kind of crazy. The temps get up to 79C (same thermal pads, but with Arctic MX-6 for the TIM) with the fans at 100%, but the fan's PWM works, so that's nice. I think the power was reduced to keep the thermals in check.
