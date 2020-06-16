So I got a Dell Force 10 S60 Switch

I acquired a Dell Force 10 S60 Switch. I snagged it thinking I could make use of the 10GB sfp ports to hook up to my FreeNAS box via fiberand throw a 10GB card into my Ryzen box so I can get better transfer speeds between the two over my network.



I'm a network noob and seem to be in over my head with configuring this thing.



My current setup is

Cable modem (400/20) > Edgerouter X-sfp >4 POE Ubiquiti AP's/SFP to Netgear 48port switch>3 pc's/FreeNAS/XBOX One



waaaaay overkill stuff .. but I like to learn/play/figure out/screw up things



Anyways, looks like CLI only with the Dell with it's own lingo and I'm just looking to have a pretty simple setup but want to utilize the faster speeds between my rig and my FreeNAS box over my network.



Any S60 guides for Dummies that anybody could point me to? I've been google'ing and found the manuals and what not for it, but .. I need help with the basics of basics. I'd buy a 10gb switch that is easier, but being poor white trash and all .. I'd like to try and make this thing work because ..It's what i have.



Thanks for any and all help/suggestions