So I finally tried a couple of AIOs...

And they actually did beat my air cooler. Due to me not being able to make up my mind and trying unsuccessfully to cancel an order on Amazon, I ended up with 2 AIOs on my front porch. An Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280 and an EVGA CLC 280. Naturally I had to figure out which one was better. I figured I would share my results because I'm someone who doesn't get free shit from these companies.



The air cooler they were up against is a Phanteks PH-TC14PE - and not just any PH-TC14PE, mine is pimped out with 3 Arctic P14 PWM's, which make it run about 4 degrees cooler than the stock configuration. Safe to say it would mop the floor with an NH-D15 as configured. To be fair, I pimped the AIO's too - both of them got 4 of the same P14 fan in push/pull. Incidentally, the CLC 280's stock fans produced the best temperatures of all, but they are as loud as Deltas doing it - and they are even noisy just turning 1000rpm, so I never planned on using them. My son's Ryzen 1700 has the same cooler. The case is a Coolermaster HAF XB EVO Lan Box. With the air cooler, the case was configured with front intake fans and a rear exhaust fan. The AIOs were configured as exhausts with rear and top intake fans.



Intel 5960X 4.2GHz 1.18V, cache at 4.0GHz 1.08V. ASUS X99-A. 32GB of DDR4-2666 14-14-14-34. 1 NVMe SSD, 1 SATA SSD, 1 SATA HDD, and 2 980TI blower cards that do a good job of disposing of their own heat. Arctic MX-4 paste.



Testing was done with Prime 95 26.6, Small FFT. Ambient temp was 24.0C.



Phanteks PH-TC14PE



Steady State Package Temp: 67.5C

Cores: 61.0, 61.5, 67.4, 64.7, 65.3, 65.7, 64.3, 61.9

Average Package Power: 202.2 watts

Delta Temp: 43.5

Thermal Resistance: 0.21513



Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280



Steady State Package Temp: 65.5

Cores: 58.7, 59.1, 65.5, 62.5, 62.6, 62.0, 62.7, 59.6

Average Package Power: 205.2 watts

Delta Temp: 41.5

Thermal Resistance: 0.20224



EVGA CLC 280



Steady State Package Temp: 63.1

Cores: 56.7, 56.6, 63.1, 59.8, 59.4, 59.6, 59.6, 59.6, 57.5

Average Package Power: 204.9 watts

Delta Temp: 39.1

Thermal Resistance: 0.19082



It looks like I'll be keeping the EVGA (Asetek Gen 5). I think the bigger cold plate makes it better for a HEDT chip.