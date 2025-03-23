So I drifted back into PC gaming.....and I need CPU Advice and Opinions....

My old 8700k and 1080 Ti returned to their original purpose, gaming, because why not. Understand I'm playing games like Horizon 5, or Motorsport 7 and Dirt Rally 2.0 with a wheel and possibly low-end VR (because of the 1080 Ti)......but because this is a Win 10 build with no path forward, I began to think on upgrades AND reacquaint myself with the limitations of my rig, like, at 1440p and 4k my CPU is the bottleneck (or the RAM speeds), I can't get the 1080 Ti to 100% usage without jacking up the resolution...the 8700k runs at 5ghz all cores, all the time, so there's a tiny little bit of headroom left in my 1080 Ti. Which is good because we all know I ain't upgrading anywhere in 2025 before Q4 at the earliest. So be that as it may....
On the CPU side, for gaming specifically, I'll build out a new MB/RAM/CHIP.....and slap Win11 on there. Later this year I'll splurge for a GPU when they come down from Mt.Unobtanium. Most AAA games, as we all know, have been unoptimized dogsheet............with the occasional exception.....so I don't need 4K (my 1080 Ti is currently running locked at 50hz or 60hz at resolutions between 1440 and 1800p, if the game is older then 4K/60 is usually doable. This is the concession I make with the 1080 Ti (and, 50hz vsynced is a great cheat particuarly if you're using joypad from the couch and not KBM, you don't notice it). But it's a band-aid....the only real solution here is more GPU, and faster RAM.
Discussions? Go right to an AMD 3D option at this point and don't look back?
Thx in advance.
On the CPU side, for gaming specifically, I'll build out a new MB/RAM/CHIP.....and slap Win11 on there. Later this year I'll splurge for a GPU when they come down from Mt.Unobtanium. Most AAA games, as we all know, have been unoptimized dogsheet............with the occasional exception.....so I don't need 4K (my 1080 Ti is currently running locked at 50hz or 60hz at resolutions between 1440 and 1800p, if the game is older then 4K/60 is usually doable. This is the concession I make with the 1080 Ti (and, 50hz vsynced is a great cheat particuarly if you're using joypad from the couch and not KBM, you don't notice it). But it's a band-aid....the only real solution here is more GPU, and faster RAM.
Discussions? Go right to an AMD 3D option at this point and don't look back?
Thx in advance.