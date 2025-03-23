So I drifted back into PC gaming.....and I need CPU Advice and Opinions....

My old 8700k and 1080 Ti returned to their original purpose, gaming, because why not. Understand I'm playing games like Horizon 5, or Motorsport 7 and Dirt Rally 2.0 with a wheel and possibly low-end VR (because of the 1080 Ti)......but because this is a Win 10 build with no path forward, I began to think on upgrades AND reacquaint myself with the limitations of my rig, like, at 1440p and 4k my CPU is the bottleneck (or the RAM speeds), I can't get the 1080 Ti to 100% usage without jacking up the resolution...the 8700k runs at 5ghz all cores, all the time, so there's a tiny little bit of headroom left in my 1080 Ti. Which is good because we all know I ain't upgrading anywhere in 2025 before Q4 at the earliest. So be that as it may....

On the CPU side, for gaming specifically, I'll build out a new MB/RAM/CHIP.....and slap Win11 on there. Later this year I'll splurge for a GPU when they come down from Mt.Unobtanium. Most AAA games, as we all know, have been unoptimized dogsheet............with the occasional exception.....so I don't need 4K (my 1080 Ti is currently running locked at 50hz or 60hz at resolutions between 1440 and 1800p, if the game is older then 4K/60 is usually doable. This is the concession I make with the 1080 Ti (and, 50hz vsynced is a great cheat particuarly if you're using joypad from the couch and not KBM, you don't notice it). But it's a band-aid....the only real solution here is more GPU, and faster RAM.

Discussions? Go right to an AMD 3D option at this point and don't look back?

X3D CPU and dont look back. Racing games is where the X3D chips really shine. DDR5-6000 is the sweet spot. You will get a new life in those games and also in VR games. I think you will feel a massive difference, even though you keep the 1080 TI. The CPU will give you the base framerate you need to have a fluid VR experience. The rest is eyecandy you might need to dial down to maintain a decent framerate. (y)
 
Go intel 285K maybe wait untill AMD gets their own ecores with Zen6 alot of motherboards have bad reviews for AMD chips so alot of people buy Asrock boards.
 
Did you think about virtualization and not virtual reality when OP wrote VR? Trying to give you the benefit of the doubt here, since you write about ecores, that dont do shit for VR and racing games that OP want to buy CPU for. Intel 285K does good in production and decent in gaming (but often beaten even by their own 13900K and 14900K by a good margin).

As for racing games, the 285K gets beaten by MANY CPUs:
1742759771638.png

https://www.techspot.com/review/2915-amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/
1742759810458.png

https://gamersnexus.net/cpus/rip-in...review-benchmarks-vs-7800x3d-285k-14900k-more


A bit too lazy to find benchmarks for VR too, but here is what Puget recommends for VR. Notice cache is king. :
  • AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 8 Core – This is an upgrade from the 9700X, with additional on-chip cache which helps boost performance in gaming and similar VR experiences. These CPUs are in high demand, though, so they cost more and can be harder to find.
https://www.pugetsystems.com/solutions/more-workstations/virtual-reality/hardware-recommendations/
 
This is comically bad advice. In many cases the e-cores impede game performance and you have to disable them for games to run optimally. AMD forgoing e-cores is an advantage.

I'll echo any of the X3D chips are best. Even if you can find a good deal on an AM4 platform with a 5800/5700X3D, as that would still be a huge upgrade and those chips still hang with Intel's best at the moment.
 
I just upgraded from X570/5800X3D to X870E/9800X3D. Of course DDR5 RAM adds to the overall improvement, but I have seen 10 to 15% increase in FPS.
You need an upgrade on GPU, no doubt....
If you primarily use 1440 consider a 9070XT. They are surprisingly good cards.
Unfortunately, 5000 series from nvidia is vaporware currently.
 
