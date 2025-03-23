So I drifted back into PC gaming.....and I need CPU Advice and Opinions....

My old 8700k and 1080 Ti returned to their original purpose, gaming, because why not. Understand I'm playing games like Horizon 5, or Motorsport 7 and Dirt Rally 2.0 with a wheel and possibly low-end VR (because of the 1080 Ti)......but because this is a Win 10 build with no path forward, I began to think on upgrades AND reacquaint myself with the limitations of my rig, like, at 1440p and 4k my CPU is the bottleneck (or the RAM speeds), I can't get the 1080 Ti to 100% usage without jacking up the resolution...the 8700k runs at 5ghz all cores, all the time, so there's a tiny little bit of headroom left in my 1080 Ti. Which is good because we all know I ain't upgrading anywhere in 2025 before Q4 at the earliest. So be that as it may....



On the CPU side, for gaming specifically, I'll build out a new MB/RAM/CHIP.....and slap Win11 on there. Later this year I'll splurge for a GPU when they come down from Mt.Unobtanium. Most AAA games, as we all know, have been unoptimized dogsheet............with the occasional exception.....so I don't need 4K (my 1080 Ti is currently running locked at 50hz or 60hz at resolutions between 1440 and 1800p, if the game is older then 4K/60 is usually doable. This is the concession I make with the 1080 Ti (and, 50hz vsynced is a great cheat particuarly if you're using joypad from the couch and not KBM, you don't notice it). But it's a band-aid....the only real solution here is more GPU, and faster RAM.



Discussions? Go right to an AMD 3D option at this point and don't look back?



Thx in advance.