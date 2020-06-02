So I called Seagate in advance to make sure but... (using a NAS drive in a desktop)

Since I've gotten into 4k videography and especially with video editing and storing everything I found out that I need hard drive space, a lot of it, lol. So I'm tired of dicking around with 4 to 5 drives in my desktop so I ordered a Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB NAS Hard Drive to replace all my normal hard disks. I have no experience with NAS drives and I called Seagates tech support for this specific line of hard drives and they said it will plug and play just like any other hard drive but you know phone tech support sometimes, I trust the word of fellow tech geeks over phone tech support any day. Will this drive plug and play like a normal drive in a desktop? Any forewarnings?