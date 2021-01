The problem with the 2013s is the limitations on internal components. And that really to continue using one today, you more or less have to get an egpu.



That said, you can upgrade the processor to a 12 core. Move to 128gb of RAM, stick in 1tb+ of flash storage and get a Radeon VII in an egpu and the system will fly. Well, as well as a 7 year old machine can fly anyway with the limitation of TB2.