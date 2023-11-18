So I bought a Titan... A770

Yep, an Intel Titan! GG Sparkle on the dubious naming ;-)

IMG_20231117_190530937~2.jpg


I've been wanting an A770 since before it was released and with this model bringing the 16GB version below $300 it is time to give Arc a try. Why this potato when I already have a 3090Ti and a 7900XT in my main rig plus a 3070Ti sitting unused?

abde616a85e9ce1640f88d20e25f3414.jpg


Seriously, I just like GPUs! Each different architecture is a new overclocking and optimization adventure. I have some ideas about power limit hardmodding I want to test, that would also be applicable to Radeon GPUs. And of course this thing is gonna get a DIY hybrid mod since I apparently can't get enough of those.

Here's to silly hardware purchases! I feel like one of those Car People who always has a new project despite owning a perfectly good daily driver :-P
 
