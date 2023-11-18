So I bought a Titan... A770 (an Arc OC thread!)

So funny story, I lost my box of 8mOhm shunts. No idea where I put it. But that's ok because it seems the stock shunts on ACM-G10 boards are a miniscule 1mOhm and stacking 8mOhm on top of 1 won't make a major change to the voltage drop. So I used my wire method instead. I don't remember if I posted about this here or just on OCN, but I successfully used this method on my 3070Ti for awhile before switching to proper stacked SMD shunts.Yeah it's ugly. Don't care.The reason that "wiremod" shunt modding tends to not work so great is because usually when people try this, they use like 0.5cm of the thickest wire they can find which results in an a voltage drop across the shunt so low that the card can struggle to properly monitor power at all. Remember the point of a shunt is that there'smeasurable voltage drop present. So the key is to use thinner wire, and more of it. I use 22ga solid-core copper wire for this. In this case, I used 8cm lengths which should result in around 4mOhm resistance (I didn't check this time, but for the 3070Ti mod I actually checked the voltage drop across the wire using a benchtop supply). And yes, 22ga wire is okay for this- per simulations and tests I did for the 3070Ti mod, the max current that will be flowing across the shunt wires is around 5A. Bit high for 22ga but not "melty wire" territory.Okay! So I've shunt modded the card! What did that accomplish?F*ck if I know. Absolutely nothing changed. I wasn't expecting this to affect the core current sensing that guides PL1/PL2 limits since as previously stated that's done more directly. I think the shunts may have something to do with PL4? Although PL4 has been described along the lines of "an absolute max peak current limit", from my observations it seems more complex than that. It may be more like EDC/TDC on AMD- a made-up number that's calculated from a number of factors.