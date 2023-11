So I bought a Titan... A770 (an Arc OC thread!)

Ok, so in previous post I mentioned that hardmodding the Power Management Controller's current sensing (or using an EVC2 to accomplish the same thing with a firmware offset) may not really be needed. What's up with that?Yeah so there's a hilarious software trick that can set Arc PL1/PL2 to completely arbitrary values Like recent Radeon GPUs, Arc cards get hardware settings through a driver-firmware interface, rather than being hardcoded into the VBIOS. Normally there's software limits imposed on how far PL can be raised, but Acer left a fun backdoor in their tuning software for their BiFrost A750/A770.Lol. Lmao even. It's worth noting that the Frequency & Voltage settings in the PredatorBifrost configfile don't seem to actually do anything, but the PL adjustment does work as evidenced by an increased power draw being reported by the TG WireView I've connected- as high as ~360W under certain conditions, 20% more than stock. Hilarious, and useful.Unfortunately though that's not the end of the story. Arc Control OC settings and PredatorBifrost OC settings are mutually exclusive and Bifrost seems unable to tune Frequency & Voltage, which means to keep the high PL active alongside an actual OC, another method is needed.This tool allows Frequency & Voltage to be locked in, without limits to what can be set. Super useful, love it. Note that even though Frequency & Voltage are unlocked using this method, Power is not unlocked and will cap at whatever the Arc driver says. Hence the use of PredatorBifrost alongside to raise PL1/PL2.So all good, right?Welllll, not quite. Arc GPUs are f*ckin weird and have many invisible limits going on in the background. The main limitation I'm running into currently is that if requested voltage goes too high (around 1.2V seems to be the limit), the core clocks will take a big dump. Problem is, we really need higher than 1200mV to keep increasing core clock. The settings in the above screenshot are my current best. That voltage setting results in just barely under 1.2V which is just on the edge of throttling the core frequency- the 2800Mhz I'm requesting turns into around 2700-2750Mhz under load. I dare not go any lower on voltage because that kills stability so I'm at a bit of an impasse. I will do a little more tuning within these constraints as I'm tantalizingly close to cracking top-50 in A770 TS GFX (currently #53!) but for a truly legendary OC I'll need some extra tricks.So what's next? Likely voltmodding. The PredatorBifrost trick really does do the thing for raising PL1/2, and whatever the Shunt Resistors are doing is being "adjusted" by my wiremod, so as of now I'm no longer power limited anyways.What I'll probably try is messing with the MP2975, specifically the voltage feedback pin. Forget I2C- we're doing this Buildzoid style.My notion is that if I can give a bit of an offset on the actual Vcore output (perhaps 100-200mV), then I can set well under 1.2V in software to keep the driver happy and prevent clock throttling, while still having the actual voltage required to reach for 3Ghz. This is basically what SkatterBencher did for his World Record LN2 OC, except he did everything though an EVC2.Stay tuned!