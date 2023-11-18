So I bought a Titan... A770 (an Arc OC thread!)

Yep, an Intel Titan! GG Sparkle on the dubious naming ;-)

IMG_20231117_190530937~2.jpg

I've been wanting an A770 since before it was released and with this model bringing the 16GB version below $300 it is time to give Arc a try. Why this potato when I already have a 3090Ti and a 7900XT in my main rig plus a 3070Ti sitting unused?

abde616a85e9ce1640f88d20e25f3414.jpg


Seriously, I just like GPUs! Each different architecture is a new overclocking and optimization adventure. I have some ideas about power limit hardmodding I want to test, that would also be applicable to Radeon GPUs. And of course this thing is gonna get a DIY hybrid mod since I apparently can't get enough of those.

Here's to silly hardware purchases! I feel like one of those Car People who always has a new project despite owning a perfectly good daily driver :-P
 
Took a little while to get everything to play nice with this terrifying temporary setup involving PCIe cable, a stack of boxes, and oh yeah three GPUs.

IMG_20231118_033519405~2.jpg

Some UEFI and Windows settings needed changed but hooboy it's going now! I've said it before but Win11 is been good IME with multi GPUs- pinning actually works.

Power consumption on the 8-pins is capping out around 300W with maxed OC settings in Arc Center. I'm assuming it's not drawing some heinous amount of current from the PCIe so I'd guess that's close to the TBP.

IMG_20231118_051045735~2.jpg

Needs more power, there's more voltage and clock headroom for sure. Max OC I got so far is ~2800Mhz at ~1.18V (edit- this seems dubious now based on some further tweaking, I think there was some sneaky power throttling going on there) but it wants to go higher.

Despite the card hanging off chipset lanes at 4x4, I already managed to break 15K GFX in Time Spy, not bad.

I did some actual gaming too- Cyberpunk with LOTS of texture/LOD/script mods that hit GPU/VRAM/CPU. At 3440x1440, XeSS Quality, Ultra settings, the OC'd A770 is doing 60-70fps when GPU-bound. The game is CPU-bound a lot of the time because of mods & any drops below 60fps weren't the GPUs fault.

VRAM usage in Cyberpunk with all the texture mods is around 12-13GB most of the time which kinda vindicates the 16GB memory, and makes me curious to do a head-to-head vs my 3070Ti with its 8GB.

Damn fun GPU so far, glad I finally got one to try.
 
Today I pulled the heatsink to check out the PCB and was greeted with a surprise- this is in fact a slightly different PCB than the Sparkle Titan A750 that TPU reviewed.

IMG_20231118_184741346~2.jpg

This A770 has an 8-phase VRM with Monolithic Power Systems 70A Power Stages instead of the 6-phase with Intersil 90A Power Stages on the A750. Fortunately there is a complete public datasheet for the MP86956 components which may come in handy. There's also shunt resistors present, something that is optional and unused on the A750 version of the board. Finally, the through-hole polymer "can" capacitors present on the A750 version for VCore output filtering are not present. In fact, there are no caps of that type at all on this board- everything is SMD polymer or ceramic. Memory VRM config appears roughly the same as other ACM-G10 boards, nothing interesting there.

IMG_20231118_185404366~2.jpg

Moving to the back of the board, we can see a good number of SMD polymer capacitors for output filtering- this is similar to the reference config on Intel's "Limited" Edition cards and should perform better than the through-hole caps on Sparkle's A750 model. There isn't much input filtering however... Maybe something to add, as there's spaces for a few SMD caps on the 12v side.

We can also get a look at the power management controller- in this case an MPS MP2975 instead of the Reneasas RAA229001 on Sparkle's A750 version. There is no public datasheet for the MP2975 but there is one for MP2965 which according to an MPS roadmap is the direct predecessor and should be near-identical except for support for 8 phases on the '75 instead of 7 on the '65.

Now, my initial plan was to mod the output current sensing on the controller. For those not in the know, modern Smart Power Stages can measure their output current by essentialy using their inductor as a shunt resistor. This measurement is sent out as a proportional analogue signal to the Controller which monitors the individual phases for load-balancing, as well as taking a sum of the signals into a single pin for overall current sensing. This is how AMD GPUs monitor their power- and NVidia GPUs have the capability also, but for some reason NV continues to rely shunts. From what I've gathered from SkatterBencher's A770 World Record article, the inductor current sensing method is used on Arc cards. The good news is, it turns out a hardmod may not be needed at all here- more on that later.

Back to the shunt resistors. If the GPU is monitoring its power from the summed phase inductor current, why are there shunts as well? I don't have an answer for that but let's mod 'em anyways.
 
So funny story, I lost my box of 8mOhm shunts. No idea where I put it. But that's ok because it seems the stock shunts on ACM-G10 boards are a miniscule 1mOhm and stacking 8mOhm on top of 1 won't make a major change to the voltage drop. So I used my wire method instead. I don't remember if I posted about this here or just on OCN, but I successfully used this method on my 3070Ti for awhile before switching to proper stacked SMD shunts.

IMG_20231118_202211664~2.jpg

Yeah it's ugly. Don't care.

The reason that "wiremod" shunt modding tends to not work so great is because usually when people try this, they use like 0.5cm of the thickest wire they can find which results in an a voltage drop across the shunt so low that the card can struggle to properly monitor power at all. Remember the point of a shunt is that there's some measurable voltage drop present. So the key is to use thinner wire, and more of it. I use 22ga solid-core copper wire for this. In this case, I used 8cm lengths which should result in around 4mOhm resistance (I didn't check this time, but for the 3070Ti mod I actually checked the voltage drop across the wire using a benchtop supply). And yes, 22ga wire is okay for this- per simulations and tests I did for the 3070Ti mod, the max current that will be flowing across the shunt wires is around 5A. Bit high for 22ga but not "melty wire" territory.

Okay! So I've shunt modded the card! What did that accomplish?

F*ck if I know. Absolutely nothing changed. I wasn't expecting this to affect the core current sensing that guides PL1/PL2 limits since as previously stated that's done more directly. I think the shunts may have something to do with PL4? Although PL4 has been described along the lines of "an absolute max peak current limit", from my observations it seems more complex than that. It may be more like EDC/TDC on AMD- a made-up number that's calculated from a number of factors.
 
It's a hobby and why your are here on the [H]. You shouldn't be so embarrassed of your socially shunned hobby as to post a SIMPsons potato meme to self justify. Just own it :woot:
 
Ok, so in previous post I mentioned that hardmodding the Power Management Controller's current sensing (or using an EVC2 to accomplish the same thing with a firmware offset) may not really be needed. What's up with that?

Yeah so there's a hilarious software trick that can set Arc PL1/PL2 to completely arbitrary values.
Like recent Radeon GPUs, Arc cards get hardware settings through a driver-firmware interface, rather than being hardcoded into the VBIOS. Normally there's software limits imposed on how far PL can be raised, but Acer left a fun backdoor in their tuning software for their BiFrost A750/A770.

PL420Lol.jpg


PL420.jpg


Lol. Lmao even. It's worth noting that the Frequency & Voltage settings in the PredatorBifrost configfile don't seem to actually do anything, but the PL adjustment does work as evidenced by an increased power draw being reported by the TG WireView I've connected- as high as ~360W under certain conditions, 20% more than stock. Hilarious, and useful.

Unfortunately though that's not the end of the story. Arc Control OC settings and PredatorBifrost OC settings are mutually exclusive and Bifrost seems unable to tune Frequency & Voltage, which means to keep the high PL active alongside an actual OC, another method is needed.

Enter Arc OC Tool from Shamino, via SkatterBencher.

A770-ArcTool.jpg


This tool allows Frequency & Voltage to be locked in, without limits to what can be set. Super useful, love it. Note that even though Frequency & Voltage are unlocked using this method, Power is not unlocked and will cap at whatever the Arc driver says. Hence the use of PredatorBifrost alongside to raise PL1/PL2.

So all good, right?

Welllll, not quite. Arc GPUs are f*ckin weird and have many invisible limits going on in the background. The main limitation I'm running into currently is that if requested voltage goes too high (around 1.2V seems to be the limit), the core clocks will take a big dump. Problem is, we really need higher than 1200mV to keep increasing core clock. The settings in the above screenshot are my current best. That voltage setting results in just barely under 1.2V which is just on the edge of throttling the core frequency- the 2800Mhz I'm requesting turns into around 2700-2750Mhz under load. I dare not go any lower on voltage because that kills stability so I'm at a bit of an impasse. I will do a little more tuning within these constraints as I'm tantalizingly close to cracking top-50 in A770 TS GFX (currently #53!) but for a truly legendary OC I'll need some extra tricks.

So what's next? Likely voltmodding. The PredatorBifrost trick really does do the thing for raising PL1/2, and whatever the Shunt Resistors are doing is being "adjusted" by my wiremod, so as of now I'm no longer power limited anyways.

What I'll probably try is messing with the MP2975, specifically the voltage feedback pin. Forget I2C- we're doing this Buildzoid style.

My notion is that if I can give a bit of an offset on the actual Vcore output (perhaps 100-200mV), then I can set well under 1.2V in software to keep the driver happy and prevent clock throttling, while still having the actual voltage required to reach for 3Ghz. This is basically what SkatterBencher did for his World Record LN2 OC, except he did everything though an EVC2.

Stay tuned!
 
