So I been running my 10850K at 5200Mhz for weeks,Am I going to degrade CPU .I have run at 5400Mhz but I was afraid it was too high .What if I lost 20 points in Cinebench after a year I would be devastated. Anyway 4800Mhz gives the same FPS as 5200Mhz and 5400Mhz what would you run at .I like the big numbers though.OMG I can not even stomach I wrote that LOL.I see these stupid things about AMD CPUs all the time.