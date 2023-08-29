So I am apparently the 100millonth person to build a GMK67? new keyboard build trying it out.

So curiosity finally got the best of me and so I went on Aliexpress and ordered parts for this keyboard.
I bough a GMK67 (no switches or caps.. hotswap with south facing LEDs) $30 and Outemu Silent Lemon V2 switches (about $19) and a set of PBT doubleshot keycaps also $19~.
Took a minute to get this built at first 3~ keys wouldn't work (switch pins got bent) fixed that and everything is working now.. I kinda like it, it is quiet and feels pretty good.. different than my Filco for sure need a few days with it to see what I like / don't... The hotswap keyboard kits have been peeking my curiosity for awhile so figured might as well give it ago.. for $66~ it seems like a pretty good little board.
