So do you wait for 3060 / 3070, given they ~seem~ relatively close, or get a 2060 / 2070 Super today?

I have a 1050 Ti, and an 8700, on an ASUS miniITX mobo.

Do I wait for the 3060 / 3070, given this new series seems so close, or do I get a 2060 / 2070 Super today?

How do you folk approach this stuff?

I ask because it seems like madness (exaggeration) to buy a component like a 2070 Super, maybe just months before the release / availability of the next generation. Months, maybe? I don't know. (Although of course, I guess I only say it's "madness" because I've gotta be a bit careful with money - I know if money was no object for me, this would likely be rather different.) Anyway...

Or will manufacturing delays and stressed economies (caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus) maybe mean we're waiting considerably longer for the 3000 series?

Or is there even no reason to fret about only just missing out on the new generation of product, because as the RTX Super line shows, products are often developed in a tick-tock cycle, half-way through the life of the product? In which case, maybe a 2060 / 2070 Super is just as much an upgrade on the 2060 standard, as a 3060 would be on a 2060 Super, for example?

And forthcoming console releases make this even harder for me, because it makes a PC for gaming seem optional, rather than the only course. But then, how long until they arrive?!

My ideal computing arrangement is maybe something like:
- a Surface Book 3, for sketching, movies (in bed) and its portability...
- and either a decent future laptop with 10th gen CPU and 3000 series GPU... or a new miniITX build with those same specs.

The most taxing game I can imagine myself playing is Doom Eternal... and maybe Cyberpunk, at some stage.

Look forward to hearing any thoughts of others.
 
You're not going to see 3000 series parts before Q4 IMO.

I have a feeling that the consoles will be released prior to Christmas just to meet deadlines, but that they will be in extremely scarce supply due to the coronavirus related manufacturing issues. Hopefully by Q1'21 you see good supply of both 3000 series cards and next gen consoles.

That being said, I'd probably buy a card like a $300 EVGA 2060 KO or something to tide you over or a cheaper 1660Ti or Super which would still be a nice upgrade for around $200.
 
