So do you wait for 3060 / 3070, given they ~seem~ relatively close, or get a 2060 / 2070 Super today?

You're not going to see 3000 series parts before Q4 IMO.



I have a feeling that the consoles will be released prior to Christmas just to meet deadlines, but that they will be in extremely scarce supply due to the coronavirus related manufacturing issues. Hopefully by Q1'21 you see good supply of both 3000 series cards and next gen consoles.



That being said, I'd probably buy a card like a $300 EVGA 2060 KO or something to tide you over or a cheaper 1660Ti or Super which would still be a nice upgrade for around $200.