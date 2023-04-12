So can't afford a brand new card. 2080TI for $350 reasonable?

J

jordan12

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 29, 2000
Messages
10,011
I have a 1080TI now, and do want to jump up in performance. And seems the 2080TI would effectively double that performance from my current card. Is that a reasonable price for one?
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
11,531
Not bad. Performance is pretty similar to a 3070, and you can usually find a 3070 cheaper than that, but the 2080Ti has more VRam.
 
C

Chimpee

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 6, 2015
Messages
1,706
If you don't care about team red or green, a Radeon 6700XT perform similarly to a 2080Ti can be had for around $350 + tax new.
 
S

SpongeBob

The Contraceptive Under the Sea
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
900
I bought a RX 67 series for SIGNIFICANTLY less than I did a RTX 2070. It's a great card. Plus I don't have to look at the Nvidia driver settings anymore that were fine back in 2004... . Another alternative would be an RTX 6650 XT. If you live in the US you can find them for less than $300 and they have as much ram as a 2070 lol.. I don't use any upscaling BS I hate how it distorts image quality so Green teams marketing doesn't appeal to me. I appreciate good value cards.

Chart just for reference.

index.png
 
Last edited:
J

jordan12

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 29, 2000
Messages
10,011
SpongeBob said:
I bought a RX 67 series for SIGNIFICANTLY less than I did a RTX 2070. It's a great card. Plus I don't have to look at the Nvidia driver settings anymore that were fine back in 2004... . Another alternative would be an RTX 6650 XT. If you live in the US you can find them for less than $300 and they have as much ram as a 2070 lol.. I don't use any upscaling BS I hate how it distorts image quality so Green teams marketing doesn't appeal to me. I appreciate good value cards.

I was looking at this and it seems a 2080TI is much better. Or is this not showing the real info?
Click to expand...

https://gpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Nvidia-RTX-2080-Ti-vs-AMD-RX-6650-XT/4027vsm1845690
 
xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
1,586
jordan12 said:
I have a 1080TI now, and do want to jump up in performance. And seems the 2080TI would effectively double that performance from my current card. Is that a reasonable price for one?
Click to expand...
Save a hundred more dollars and get a 3080Ti? The 3080Ti is worth while.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top