So at various threads so far we've discussed ebay and Amazon 3rd party vendors for RTX 30 series scalper sales but have you ever heard about StockX?

Hi all. A Tom's Hardware article pointed me to this site that I think is potentially driving more scalping of the RTX 30 series than ebay and Amazon 3rd party vendors combined. It's called StockX. Many of you haven't heard of it because it's usually a site that specializes in the sales of sneakers and sports collectibles. I have because I do have a nice sized Air Jordan collection. Here's the site link:How the site works is scalpers will take all of their inventory (which creates a pool of product amongst all scalpers participating), sell it to StockX and from that supply comes a "stock price" that the site expects you to pay for even 1 card. You think ebay has an inventory? StockX has many, many more than ebay (they never give the exact amount of quantity by number though) andbecome the main driver of scalper sales for these cards if it hasn't already. If there's going to be 1 site that drives scalper sales the longest it is this one. Don't believe me? Visit the site, search for GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3070 (yes they have a stock page all ready for it already). You'll laugh, you'll cry, you might think, "Well, I'm not seeing anything from nVIDIA being available until next June right?" Thought I'd get the word out about this site. Out!