SixFootDuo
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2004
- Messages
- 5,685
So, apparently MOSTLY everyone needs to return their RTX 3080 / 3090 because of "cheap" components. I'm def returning my EVGA 3090.
No way IN HELL am I going to accept this on a $1800 with tax video card.
But, then again, my card is very stable. I'm not had any crashing but, will my components degrade over time?
Trust me, watch this video.
