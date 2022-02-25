So, am I the only one that AMD treats like a criminal when requesting an RMA?

I've been buying Ryzen chips since they came out and recommending them to everyone. I've probably put together 30 different machines with them by now.



But trying to RMA my 5800X that has constant WHEA errors unless I shut all the C-states off, disable PBO and CPB, and change it to PCI-E 3.0 is like pulling teeth. They wanted the original receipt and a picture of the IHS, ok. Then they wanted a picture of the IHS with a hand written paper next to it with my case number....ok. Now they want pictures of every angle of the PC, inside and out, the cables, screenshots of every BIOS page, screenshots of the errors, windows logs, etc. The rig has already been disassembled BECAUSE IT DOESNT WORK.



Is this supposed to be normal? Even worse, I paid double retail price for this chip at the height of the covid/mining craze so they got their goddamn money from me. This is really looking like the last time I buy anything from AMD, I get the sneaking suspicion if I send the chip in they'll just pull a newegg and smash the pins so they can blame me for damage.