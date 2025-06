Please explain your reasoning, because if you look at the diagonal line on the left, from the high to low, Jan 8 to Jan. 23, there is a 22.574% drop. In the stock market, 10% is called a correction, 20% is a bear market, at 22.574%, it should be well into bear market territory. Then suddenly comes that red circle on the right, that's called a parabolic gain. At any stock market, any parabolic gain is unsustainable.



So when you said "There is very much a pattern, take a step back and look at the charts. It's pretty damn predictable", how do you justify that?



Further, shouldn't bitcoin be a "secondary" investment engagement? meaning that John Doe invest some $ to old economy or to technology stock. He then make some $, then he takes some of that $ and buy bitcoin ETF. Noone would dive their portfolio into bitcoin ETF w/o dipping into old economy or technology stock.



And back in 2023, a good no. of CNBC guests, has commented that they are expecting a recession in some part of 2024. The inversion of yield curve, being the no. 1 leading indicator w/ 99% accuracy since WW II, has been inverted for well over 1+ yr. So there should be outflow of $ from old economy and technology stock, and these people would sit in cash. As they are expecting a recession or a mild recession or a no. of other regional bank failure such as what happened to Signature Bank. So how does these market maker put $ into bitcoin when they are expecting a recession and moving their $ out of old & new economy stocks?