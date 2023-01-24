So, 6800 from 1080 a worthy upgrade?

Gotta use Amazon gift cards, yay Christmas, but I have a 1080 now. Trying to keep it under $500 too, as I don't want to add too much of my own $ into it. It looks like I could get this:
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B0BCR4F...colid=CTYNC0BWM1DB&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
although it pushes the budget, and the 6750 is a little cheaper... I've seen the 6800 or bust posts already, but it comes down to $. a 3060TI is also on the list, but I think something this route might be the better value looking at Tom's list here: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gpu-hierarchy,4388.html
Any thoughts? It is Tuesday and I'm not buying until Friday. Plenty of time to tell me what you all would do.
