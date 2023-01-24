So, 6800 from 1080 a worthy upgrade?

Gotta use Amazon gift cards, yay Christmas, but I have a 1080 now. Trying to keep it under $500 too, as I don't want to add too much of my own $ into it. It looks like I could get this:
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B0BCR4F...colid=CTYNC0BWM1DB&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it

although it pushes the budget, and the 6750 is a little cheaper... I've seen the 6800 or bust posts already, but it comes down to $. a 3060TI is also on the list, but I think something this route might be the better value looking at Tom's list here: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gpu-hierarchy,4388.html

Any thoughts? It is Tuesday and I'm not buying until Friday. Plenty of time to tell me what you all would do.
 
I bought a RX 6750 XT + a new monitor for less than a 6800 XT. When comparing benchmarks I don't think I missed out on anything. My display is 1080p.
 
What monitor are you using? What target FPS are you looking for? Amazon GPU prices are kinda all over the place now so its really hard to find a good deal.
 
