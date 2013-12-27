Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 artifacting?

2

290X

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2013
Messages
230
I'm getting some weird artifacting on this game and I was wondering if anyone else had this issue. Game runs on a single card, super high FPS, no issue with that, but this shit is annoying

51OzJM2.jpg


It pops in for a single frame, then disappears, then comes back, all depends on where you're looking. It comes in from all directions, etc, almost at random.

Other games have their fair share of visual glitches, but nothing quite like this. I'm starting to wish I stayed on the red team this go round.
 
Last edited:
2

290X

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2013
Messages
230
9tGPZZI.png


And so I think I've figured out that it's the game and not my hardware, and so I'm going to uninstall it forever and forget about it.
 
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,718
I just picked it up for .65 cents on CD keys with my discount coins hope all the bugs are worked out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top