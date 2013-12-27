Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 artifacting?

I'm getting some weird artifacting on this game and I was wondering if anyone else had this issue. Game runs on a single card, super high FPS, no issue with that, but this shit is annoyingIt pops in for a single frame, then disappears, then comes back, all depends on where you're looking. It comes in from all directions, etc, almost at random.Other games have their fair share of visual glitches, but nothing quite like this. I'm starting to wish I stayed on the red team this go round.