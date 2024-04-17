  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
*Sniff* Farewell Atlas Robot.. You boogied with the best of them...

Is this really the end of the Atlas robot program?

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 5.3%

  • Maybe

    Votes: 3 15.8%

  • No

    Votes: 15 78.9%
  • Total voters
    19
There's a moment when the bot is jumping up the boxes that it stumbles and for just a moment there the movement is almost perfectly human. I mean it fails and all, but the attempted recovery looks just like a person falling and trying to recover. That's actually impressive and scary.
 
Watching Atlas eat shit so many times was awesome, there wasn't a lot of that in the other videos. It's going to be cool seeing what tech is going to replace it.
 
I hope the retirement of the old versions come at the hands of the new ones. You know, for consumer safety.

8afd18b7-fdb4-4919-88e5-bf4de3ec50da.jpg
 
lostinseganet said:
Boston Dynamics is either getting ready for the next generation of Atlas robots or putting the project on ice for now... I can't tell.
I hope not because this was the robot I was hoping would give tesla bot a run for it's money. It just needs fingers.;)


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9EM5_VFlt8
They'll be back to hunt us down when AI determines us a threat.

1:30 in, the Sid Vicious of robot. lol
 
As with most things involving technology, science, and/or the military, what they show you in a video or pictures or in PR's is only what they WANT you to see...... and while most folks are standing around going "wow, that's so cool", the developers are laughing their asses off because they know that the stuff they have in the labs and did NOT show you is frighteningly more advanced and scarier than most folks can even imagine...

And note that the Atlas project was started over 12 years ago, so there is no doubt in my mind that there have many, many advances & improvements since then, not only it's form, shape and design, but especially in it's capabilities.......

Remember this:

Luke: "I am not afraid"

Yoda: "you will be, hmmmm, you WILLLL be"
 
dogDAbone said:
As with most things involving technology, science, and/or the military, what they show you in a video or pictures or in PR's is only what they WANT you to see...... and while most folks are standing around going "wow, that's so cool", the developers are laughing their asses off because they know that the stuff they have in the labs and did NOT show you is frighteningly more advanced and scarier than most folks can even imagine...
There a compete trying to hide stuff to competition, wanting to flash they are the best, I imagine often they exaggerate by cherry-picking to look more advanced than it is (or even people in suit)....
 
longblock454 said:
And the new:


View: https://youtu.be/29ECwExc-_M?si=l_TYGEn3vArnrOhC

Almost freaky.
Seeing this video and reading just some of the comments below it really made me think of something... When I was growing up in the 90s it seemed like I was enamored with technology... every day it felt like I was discovering something new or something amazing was being released and I was in awe of it. Now it feels like society as a hole has completely become so used to tech that nobody is in awe of anything anymore. I mean we just saw a humanoid robot... a real one. It seems just like yesterday when I saw Bicentennial Man with Robin Williams and could not at all imagine that at some point there would be a humanoid robot walking around like in the movie.

Yet here we are NOT THAT MUCH LATER watching TV advertisements for artificial intelligence, robots walking around, space rockets landing on their own, electric cars on the roads that drive themselves, the government talking about UFOs seriously, and everybody just is slack-jawed staring into their insanely powerful smartphones giving a passive "that's cool" reaction to everything... if that.

I feel fortunate enough to still feel that sense of wonder whenever I look on my phone, or tell Bing to create a completely unique artwork based off an idea I had, or when I see a SpaceX rocket land perfectly after sending a payload into space...

Not sure where I was going with this other than to say that the future is creeping up on us very very very quickly and I am not sure how society is going to handle any of it. We are barely evolved primates unlocking Pandora's box with the shit we are creating.
 
We thought the nuclear age would be the test, the filter.
I think it will be AI and functional robotics.
I don't think we will pass this test.
 
Twisted Kidney said:
There's a moment when the bot is jumping up the boxes that it stumbles and for just a moment there the movement is almost perfectly human. I mean it fails and all, but the attempted recovery looks just like a person falling and trying to recover. That's actually impressive and scary.
Saw that, immediately thought the same thing...it moved quick enough, but not quick enough, like a human would. In our case it's limited by thought and muscle reaction speeds....in the robots case....same damn thing.
 
