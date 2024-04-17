Sniff* Farewell Atlas Robot.. You boogied with the best of them...

Seeing this video and reading just some of the comments below it really made me think of something... When I was growing up in the 90s it seemed like I was enamored with technology... every day it felt like I was discovering something new or something amazing was being released and I was in awe of it. Now it feels like society as a hole has completely become so used to tech that nobody is in awe of anything anymore. I mean we just saw a humanoid robot... a real one. It seems just like yesterday when I saw Bicentennial Man with Robin Williams and could not at all imagine that at some point there would be a humanoid robot walking around like in the movie.Yet here we are NOT THAT MUCH LATER watching TV advertisements for artificial intelligence, robots walking around, space rockets landing on their own, electric cars on the roads that drive themselves, the government talking about UFOs seriously, and everybody just is slack-jawed staring into their insanely powerful smartphones giving a passive "that's cool" reaction to everything... if that.I feel fortunate enough to still feel that sense of wonder whenever I look on my phone, or tell Bing to create a completely unique artwork based off an idea I had, or when I see a SpaceX rocket land perfectly after sending a payload into space...Not sure where I was going with this other than to say that the future is creeping up on us very very very quickly and I am not sure how society is going to handle any of it. We are barely evolved primates unlocking Pandora's box with the shit we are creating.