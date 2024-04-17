Sniff* Farewell Atlas Robot.. You boogied with the best of them...

lostinseganet
Boston Dynamics is either getting ready for the next generation of Atlas robots or putting the project on ice for now... I can't tell.
I hope not because this was the robot I was hoping would give tesla bot a run for it's money. It just needs fingers.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9EM5_VFlt8
