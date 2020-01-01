SNES game battery replacement q's

I know people do these all the time, but I have yet to do one, and I have several to do. Donky Kong Country 2, I have owned since new and the battery still works. My saves from 20-25 years ago are still on it, so I want to try to jumper the power to a couple AA batteries while I replace the battery. Then I have others that I don't care too much about the saves, if they are still working, but most don't anyway. I just got a new 937D soldering station, some thin 60/40 leadded Rosin core solder, a desoldering pump, some desoldering wick and a helping hands for another project ( Arduino powered thermostat interface ). What temp should I run the iron at? I'm used to $5 30w self regulating irons, or 100w Weller guns. And once I find a jumper pad that has voltage across it for saving the save games, couldn't I just hot glue some temp jumpers down?