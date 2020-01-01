SNES game battery replacement q's

    matt167

    I know people do these all the time, but I have yet to do one, and I have several to do.

    Donky Kong Country 2, I have owned since new and the battery still works. My saves from 20-25 years ago are still on it, so I want to try to jumper the power to a couple AA batteries while I replace the battery.

    Then I have others that I don't care too much about the saves, if they are still working, but most don't anyway.

    I just got a new 937D soldering station, some thin 60/40 leadded Rosin core solder, a desoldering pump, some desoldering wick and a helping hands for another project ( Arduino powered thermostat interface ).


    What temp should I run the iron at? I'm used to $5 30w self regulating irons, or 100w Weller guns. And once I find a jumper pad that has voltage across it for saving the save games, couldn't I just hot glue some temp jumpers down?
     
    I've done a few of these. There was only one time that I had to keep the save data intact and what I did was trace the pads to alternate solder-able points and temporarily solder jumper wires to them.
    If you really care about the data then using hot glue or tape is not the way to go.
    As far as temperature, around 350C is usually good depending on the solder. As long as you keep it above the solder melting point the thermal mass of the iron and the wattage is more important.
    Depending on the PCB layout the ground side of the battery may have some decent thermal mass that may take a bit more time and/or temperature to warm up.
    Make sure to document (photograph even) the polarity of the battery before you remove it just in case.
     
