erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,130
unsurprising in my humble opinion
“While some smuggle drugs and other exotic animals, a woman in China agreed to be a mule for processors. According to a Mydrivers report(opens in new tab), Chinese customs authorities detained a woman who tried to smuggle 202 Intel processors and nine iPhones strapped inside her prosthetic belly.”
View attachment 9B92050A-E3D9-438F-9E0D-68ED3370C788.webp
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/smuggler-hid-over-200-alder-lake-cpus-in-fake-silicone-belly
“While some smuggle drugs and other exotic animals, a woman in China agreed to be a mule for processors. According to a Mydrivers report(opens in new tab), Chinese customs authorities detained a woman who tried to smuggle 202 Intel processors and nine iPhones strapped inside her prosthetic belly.”
View attachment 9B92050A-E3D9-438F-9E0D-68ED3370C788.webp
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/smuggler-hid-over-200-alder-lake-cpus-in-fake-silicone-belly