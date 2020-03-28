SMS on the PC?

DogsofJune
I used to use Pushbullet, but I'm not doing a subscription and the free has a monthly limit on use. Which I hit in less than three days.
I looked at Airdroid and it's slow as fuck, not a fan of the ads either.
So whats a good current app so I don't have to keep picking up my phone all the time when I am at my PC?
