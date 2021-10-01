Hi.
Hello.
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
I must ask about smell of heat coming from pc case. I run Control and when gpu hits 62C and cpu 60C i smell heat coming from case. Is this normal? Not burning smell but something like hairdryer smell. Thanks.
Hello.
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
I must ask about smell of heat coming from pc case. I run Control and when gpu hits 62C and cpu 60C i smell heat coming from case. Is this normal? Not burning smell but something like hairdryer smell. Thanks.