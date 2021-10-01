Smell of heat

Heatsink paste. Probably not it though. You'd get crashes if a chip was roasting, plus you can check the CPU & GPU temps and they're just fine at around 60C.IIRC you've had this machine a while. Have you cleaned it lately? If not get some canned air and give it a good proper cleaning. The "hot" smell is likely to come from some other component rather than a chip, like the PSU or power handling components on the mainboard. If your CPU & GPU are at 60C that means their heasink/rad is cooler than that and they are just fine. Dust build up not only causes the smell, but also increases temps and acts like a blanket when it accumulates on a component. A lot of electronic components can take a lot more heat than chips. For example some inductors can handle over 200C (that round wire coil you see inside of a PSU). A pile of dust in a PSU could easily cause that hot smell. I'd start by just getting some canned air and cleaning your machine properly if you haven't done it lately.Also are you sticking your face in the exhaust or is the smell noticeable when you're at your desk? A hot smell can be psychological and brought on by hot air. Given your posting history I trust you to smell a hot smell if you stick your nose right up behind your PSU or an exhaust fan near to that 3090.