Smell of heat

Hi.
Hello.
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P

I must ask about smell of heat coming from pc case. I run Control and when gpu hits 62C and cpu 60C i smell heat coming from case. Is this normal? Not burning smell but something like hairdryer smell. Thanks.
 
How new is your hardware? It's normal for new hardware to give off this sort of smell when it's brand new.

You can't actually "smell" heat. It's the new electronics still off-gassing chemicals, and heat accelerates this.
 
mgty23 said:
Not burning smell but something like hairdryer smell. Thanks.
Fyi, hair dryer smell is dust and other things on the heating elements burning. So it is burning smell. Just not burnt toast smell

No, not normal. When system gets hot, take side off case and start touching heatsinks until you find the one that blisters your finger. The chip under that is the problem. If you find nothing, you may have a TIM problem.

Or maybe you re about to have a seizure.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&sou...kQFnoECAUQBQ&usg=AOvVaw2Zbv62kLuxnakfyzSpPbS3
 
travm said:
Fyi, hair dryer smell is dust and other things on the heating elements burning. So it is burning smell. Just not burnt toast smell

No, not normal. When system gets hot, take side off case and start touching heatsinks until you find the one that blisters your finger. The chip under that is the problem. If you find nothing, you may have a TIM problem.

Or maybe you re about to have a seizure.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&sou...kQFnoECAUQBQ&usg=AOvVaw2Zbv62kLuxnakfyzSpPbS3
Alternatively, if you find one that should probably blister your finger, but isn't–and actually it's pretty cold–that may also be your problem.
 
Nobu said:
Alternatively, if you find one that should probably blister your finger, but isn't–and actually it's pretty cold–that may also be your problem.
indeed, that would be a TIM (thermal interface material) problem.
 
tim problem?Not burning smell but something like warm air smell. Thanks.Pc have 6 months.
 
mgty23 said:
tim problem?
Heatsink paste. Probably not it though. You'd get crashes if a chip was roasting, plus you can check the CPU & GPU temps and they're just fine at around 60C.

IIRC you've had this machine a while. Have you cleaned it lately? If not get some canned air and give it a good proper cleaning. The "hot" smell is likely to come from some other component rather than a chip, like the PSU or power handling components on the mainboard. If your CPU & GPU are at 60C that means their heasink/rad is cooler than that and they are just fine. Dust build up not only causes the smell, but also increases temps and acts like a blanket when it accumulates on a component. A lot of electronic components can take a lot more heat than chips. For example some inductors can handle over 200C (that round wire coil you see inside of a PSU). A pile of dust in a PSU could easily cause that hot smell. I'd start by just getting some canned air and cleaning your machine properly if you haven't done it lately.

Also are you sticking your face in the exhaust or is the smell noticeable when you're at your desk? A hot smell can be psychological and brought on by hot air. Given your posting history I trust you to smell a hot smell if you stick your nose right up behind your PSU or an exhaust fan near to that 3090.
 
mgty23 said:
its like a hot smartphone/laptop. Smell noticeable when i am at desk near pc case.
So your high power electronics are getting hot, as they are expected to do, and smelling like hot electronics. Do I have this correct?

What is the problem again?
 
zandor said:
Heatsink paste. Probably not it though. You'd get crashes if a chip was roasting, plus you can check the CPU & GPU temps and they're just fine at around 60C.
VRMs dont always cause crashes, they sometimes just work until they melt off the board.
 
