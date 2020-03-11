SME NAS under £500 - remote access on an odd network

So I've got a friend looking to replace some cheap NAS they've had some issues with and can't work remotely from.





They work with 3D CAD files, office documents, some image and video (not image and photo editing though)



They want to be able to edit all these types of files with 2-4 people at once from the NAS. The CAD files seem to be pretty small by today's standards but their current setup is having some weird issues with Write Speeds falling to sometimes KB/s - Both drives seem fine with larger files so not sure where their issue is yet, need to do a bit more testing.



The other thing they need is remote access so they can work off a "network drive" out of the office too. What's the best way to set this up and make sure it's secure? They are in a shared office space with Gigabit ethernet run to their small room and their own £15 Gigabit switch to hook up the couple machines, NAS and printers. They don't have any access to the network so can't see how it's configured. They have 100Mbit up & down most of the time. Not sure what the best way to configure remote access would be with this? Any ideas?





Spec wise:

Ryzen 3 / Intel i3 - it's not going to be doing lots of work

Sub £100 Mobo - Motherboard probably won't need any huge expansion in the future. so mATX is probably fine, any recommendations?

8GB RAM - will probably be fine too? Could perhaps push to 16GB if we need too.

2 x 4TB HDD or 2 x 960GB SSD - They've got 2 4TB WD Red drives which if after testing they are fine we'll use them. If not I'd actually think SSDs could be fine as after 2 years they're only using about 400GB so 960GB SSD's should do them a while and then they could offload projects from them.

400W PSU - It's not gonna need much power really. Even this is probably a bit much.

Fractal Core 2500 - I just like building in fractal cases tbh...



Maybe intel dual ethernet NIC? Separate private network from the rest of the building? Put separate NICs in their 2 client machines too? Would that even help make it more secure since obviously it's still got a path to the buildings network and internet?



Sorry it's a bit scatter brain but doing it as a favour so not got loads of time to spend on it haha! Any advice would be decent though!