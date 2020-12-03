Smartplugs - suggestions?

I love my Kill-a-watt - I personally believe that there's a lot of value in understanding power usage of the stuff we buy, own and use. That said, I've been been hoping for a more comprehensive solution, perhaps a bit closer to whole-home, and wanted to ask if anyone's invested in this area. My goals:



- Something at the 120VAC socket - either placing the faceplate or attached to it

- Ideally has Kill-a-watt style power consumption monitoring with some logging

- I don't mind a proprietary SW framework as long as it's reasonably supported. If this is done through any of the major Smart Home frameworks, I would need Apple Home and Amazon Alexa support (both) since if I invested in a bunch of these devices I'd need them to work across my home (Apple) and a second family home (Amazon)

- I'm most interested in power monitoring (data collection, logging, analysis) but control (e.g. remote power on/off) would be a nice to have

- Reasonably low cost to be able to purchase 10-20 of these things to capture most of my discretionary power loads



Any suggestions, experience or advice?