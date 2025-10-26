  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Smart Beds Helped Them Sleep on a Cloud. Then the Cloud Crashed.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/10/24/...ytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare



The widespread outage involving the cloud-computing provider Amazon Web Services ensnared unexpected consumers earlier this week: people who just wanted a good night’s sleep.

Some users of the smart-bed system Eight Sleep, who sleep atop a snug, temperature-regulating mattress cover in search of “zero-gravity rest,” were rousted from their slumber earlier this week for a surprising reason.

Eight Sleep’s collections of smart products, which the company calls “Pods,” and include those “intelligent” mattress covers, were affected by an outage involving the cloud-storage provider Amazon Web Services, which sent large sectors of the internet into disarray on Monday.
 
