Smallest gaming PC to shove behind TV for 4K gaming??

So, love my XBSX. Graphical fidelity leaves something to be desired. But I have Game Pass so my games are on PC and on the XB.
Anyway, looking for something tiny to shove in the entertainment center to one-up the XB. I don't need bleeding edge by any means, just smallish(size of the XBSX perhaps?)
Is some micro PC the right way to go, a laptop, or figuring out how to run some HDMI over optical thingy?
