Smallest case with ATX Mobo/PSU support

I know this is kindof blasphemy because it's not actually "SFF," but I figured of anyone would have knowledge of such a niche case, this crowd would!



I want to compact my existing build into the smallest possible case that I can, and handle my watercooling loop externally with a MO-RA3. I briefly browsed ITX mobos that would fit my 3900X - briefly because there's only three - and realized that between all my niche peripherals and Oculus Rift, I'm not ready to give away the option for expansion I/O. Plus keeping my existing board will keep the cost of this wholly unnecessary move down a bit.



I'm looking for a case that will support a full ATX board, a full ATX PSU, a full length GPU, two 3.5" drives, and has a little extra room to cram things like my Aquaero, pump, and reservoir. No bigger than absolutely necessary for that stuff and a couple of fans. I've found the Cooler Master MCB Q500-L, and the Riotoro Small Gaming Case so far. Any other notions?