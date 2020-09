Dude, I'm getting a sense of deja vu - don't you have a few of these threads asking the same thing?To get on topic - Optimum Tech posted some of his plans for updating his SFF to fit 3090.As for myself, my original plan was to make the transition to ITX from ATX this next upgrade cycle for me, but quickly abandoned those plans when I saw the sizes of the new RTX GPUs. I like the idea of ITX, however, the ease of use and compatibility of ATX called me back to her beefy embrace.