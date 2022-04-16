Small efficient PSU for mobo and 240V plug questions

So I have a HP 750W server psu powering a few gpus. Is there an efficient low watt psu that I could use to power just the motherboard? I have bigger 650w psus, but those wont be near their peak efficiency with such low wattage. Second question. Since the server psu can handle 240v is there any issue with cutting off the nema 5-15 power plug and putting on a 6-15? I'm running it off my solar setup, so it helps to have the load balanced and i've heard the psu is a bit more efficient?