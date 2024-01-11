Small but potent productivity PC build help - Low TDP/wattage/form factor - Is it possible?

It's been over 12 years since I last built a PC (currently running an X58 E760, Core i7-750, 780Ti Kingpin) and my PC needs have drastically changed since.

I no longer game, but I am gearing towards productivity (3D modeling and scanning). I have 70% of the parts picked out, but I'm stumped as to what CPU, mobo and GPU to go with given the following (in no particular order):

- Low heat/TDP output
- Low wattage
- Small footprint, SFF
- mATX formfactor (mini-ITX is okay too)
- Ability to run 240mm AIO
- Flexible upgrade options and "future proofing"

Initial thoughts are to pair an AMD Ryzen 9 @65 TDP and nVidia RTX 4060 @110w? However, I have no idea if these two parts are "good enough" to run the stuff I want to run, such as Fusion 360, CAD, Blender, Cura, Tinkercad, etc.

For the motherboard, I'd like to run an AMD AM5, but there doesn't seem to a lot of options for "pro" level boards, especially where the chipset is concerned, such as the X670E for example.

Any direction and advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks all!
 
