Sluggish Android 11 updated from 10......

Have a Redmi Note 9s with a 720G Snapdragon, 6GB RAM, 128GB UFS ROM, and a 512GB u3 card.
Upgraded from stock Xiaomi Android 10 to Android 11 via their update panel.
Phone used to be snappy, now it's not, and accessing media like pictures on the SD card is slow.
Anyone else having issues?
