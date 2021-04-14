Slowing charging indicator for USB PD I want gone.

So my new job sent me a pretty nice spec Dell laptop. Quad core 11 series Intel, 16gb ram, and an NVME drive. I really can't complain about the machine itself. What IS annoying however is that it charges via USB PD. Well the dock they gave me is a startech dock and the usb charging on it, apparently is less capable then the OEM dell charger so I get a really annoying yellow triangle on my battery icon.

Does anyone know how to get rid of that indicator? I don't care if it charges slower as this laptop stays docked all the time anyway. Just that yellow triangle draws my eye like a car fire. Want it gone!!! lol
 
Think you can hide notification icons in windows, dunno about that one though. Could always stick some tape on the monitor. 🤷‍♂️
 
