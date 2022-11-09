Slowest cpu any one has put a 3080 RTX in, I’ll go first

So I sold my main rig because my buddy really wanted it. All I had to use was this only i5-3330 system my son use to use. Well I got I got the Diablo 4 beta and it runs like complete crap. Also it’s a 1060 3g card. So I was looking at video cards on Facebook marketplace. Guy was selling off his mining cards. Was going to get a 3060 ti dell single 8 pin for cheap to use. But he was sold out. Had a few 3080s left got one for 400 bucks. Well I had to Frankenstein a case and rig together to make it workSo what’s you all slow cpu on a fast gpu setup? Also I have a z690 board and 1600 watt psu waiting on new build. So this is only temporary.