Slowest cpu any one has put a 3080 RTX in, I’ll go first

M

Makeroflostsouls

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 4, 2008
Messages
2,799
So I sold my main rig because my buddy really wanted it. All I had to use was this only i5-3330 system my son use to use. Well I got I got the Diablo 4 beta and it runs like complete crap. Also it’s a 1060 3g card. So I was looking at video cards on Facebook marketplace. Guy was selling off his mining cards. Was going to get a 3060 ti dell single 8 pin for cheap to use. But he was sold out. Had a few 3080s left got one for 400 bucks. Well I had to Frankenstein a case and rig together to make it work 🤣 So what’s you all slow cpu on a fast gpu setup? Also I have a z690 board and 1600 watt psu waiting on new build. So this is only temporary.
1BFBD58A-669E-46C0-8A87-F7CB364C23DC.jpeg
50ADEC5E-C4E5-467E-8E2E-78EF9981A4AA.jpeg
94586C66-8BB3-46CC-97AE-935EE2B8C744.jpeg
 
D

Ducrider748

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2011
Messages
272
4 2080ti's on a 2600k? Or a 3070ti and a 2070 super on a 2600k? Don't game on them but do have those running.
 
