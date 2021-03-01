Slow Speeds on new SSD in eSATA enclosure

I am using an OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini eSATA ( and USB 3.0) enclosure with a Crucial MX500 1TB SSD.

Both the eSATA and USB 3.0 transfer rates are not much faster than a 7200 RPM mechanical hard disk,
about 175 MB/s write and 225 MB/s read for eSATA.

The drive is rated at about 550 MB/s.

I am using a Gigabyte GA-P67X-UD3-B3 motherboard with regular BIOS Revision F8.

It is running Windows 7 Pro 64 bit.

The file system is NTFS with a Master Boot Record partition table.

The eSATA controller is an Intel P67 SATA 6 GB/s.

I am using IDE mode not AHCI because I have HDD's in the system that require IDE mode for compatibility.
I can power on or off those HDD's independently when the system is off and thereby choose which drive to have on,
but I need to leave the BIOS set to IDE mode to avoid having to go into the BIOS settings everytime I boot my system and change value back from AHCI to IDE if I am going to boot and use an HDD.
The slow speeds I observe are when using just the SSD alone with the controller set to IDE.

My USB 3.0 controller is Etron EJ168.

The USB 3.0 transfer rate is a little faster than the eSATA rate, about
195 MB/s write and 245 MB/s read for USB 3.0.

Are these speeds (both the eSATA connection and the USB 3.0 connection) normal for this enclosure given my settings,
or do I have a defective enclosure or defective SSD ???

Thank you for your help.
 
How are you testing your read/write speeds?
Should be faster than that. Would you be able to plug that drive directly into the MB and test read-write speed without the ext enclosure? That way you can confirm whether your MB and/or the Crucial drive is not the problem.
Make sure to connect to the SATA3 port on the mobo. That mobo has both native SATA3, SATA2, and extra controller SATA3. The native/chipset SATA3 would obviously be best.
You're never gonna get the same speed with the overhead of the ext encl, but there shouldn't be a 50% hit.
 
175MB/s and 225MB/s.....sounds about right. eSATA is SATAII speeds, twice as slow as SATAIII and in SATA3 an enclosure will never give you the speeds of 600MB/s.
I got enclosures and I either get 425MB/s R and 450MB/s W and these are SATA3 drives I'm using.
And if you're copying from a slower source? It's also going to give you slower speeds. It's normal.

Not all enclosures are standard in terms of integrated electronic hardware, some use "cheap" controllers, and other use high quality but those always cost more $$$.
Time to upgrade perhaps.
 
