Slow Speeds on new SSD in eSATA enclosure

I am using an OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini eSATA ( and USB 3.0) enclosure with a Crucial MX500 1TB SSD.



Both the eSATA and USB 3.0 transfer rates are not much faster than a 7200 RPM mechanical hard disk,

about 175 MB/s write and 225 MB/s read for eSATA.



The drive is rated at about 550 MB/s.



I am using a Gigabyte GA-P67X-UD3-B3 motherboard with regular BIOS Revision F8.



It is running Windows 7 Pro 64 bit.



The file system is NTFS with a Master Boot Record partition table.



The eSATA controller is an Intel P67 SATA 6 GB/s.



I am using IDE mode not AHCI because I have HDD's in the system that require IDE mode for compatibility.

I can power on or off those HDD's independently when the system is off and thereby choose which drive to have on,

but I need to leave the BIOS set to IDE mode to avoid having to go into the BIOS settings everytime I boot my system and change value back from AHCI to IDE if I am going to boot and use an HDD.

The slow speeds I observe are when using just the SSD alone with the controller set to IDE.



My USB 3.0 controller is Etron EJ168.



The USB 3.0 transfer rate is a little faster than the eSATA rate, about

195 MB/s write and 245 MB/s read for USB 3.0.



Are these speeds (both the eSATA connection and the USB 3.0 connection) normal for this enclosure given my settings,

or do I have a defective enclosure or defective SSD ???



Thank you for your help.