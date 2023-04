I am transferring 82.6 GB worth of video to my NAS. The laptop uses WiFi 6e, the router is WiFi 6e. From there, a 2.5 Gbps connection to my NAS. Yet I am getting between 51KB/s and 6.8MB/s. The only other traffic going on at the moment is Youtube streaming to my Roku. Internet speed tests are getting scores around 850Mbps down and 700Mbps up. What could be causing this bottleneck in my LAN?